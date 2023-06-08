RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A family has been displaced following a house fire Thursday afternoon.

The Raleigh Fire Department was called to the blaze in the 5100 block of Windmere Chase Drive at 3:48 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the two residents outside. They were checked out by EMS and released. The mother has been accounted for, firefighters said. Crews initially were looking for her when they arrived.

Two of four cats were accounted for, firefighters said.

The cause and location of where the fire started are under investigation.