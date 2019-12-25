Family displaced by fire on Christmas Day in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh family was displaced from their apartment after a fire on Christmas Day.

The fire was reported around 12:15 p.m. at an apartment in the 1200 block of Angelus Drive, which is south of downtown.

A fire started in the kitchen of the home and was soon extinguished by fire crews.

However, the family was displaced because fire crews had to turn off power to the unit.

No one was injured.

