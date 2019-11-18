Family escapes Wake County fire that destroyed home; space heater a possible cause

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating if a space heater led to a fire that destroyed a Wake County home Sunday night.

The fire was reported around 6:45 p.m. at a home in the 3600 block of Lodge Drive near Knightdale, officials said.

When Eastern Wake Fire Department crews arrived, flames were already showing out the back of the home, officials said.

A family of four was at home at the time when the fire started. They all managed to get out of the home, however, two pet birds died in the blaze, according to fire officials.

Wake County officials said the fire was electrical, but are not sure if it is linked to a space heater. The cause of fire that destroyed the single-wide mobile home is still under investigation.

No one was hurt. About 15 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

