RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – People with signs and red, black balloons filled the Supreme Sweepstakes parking lot on Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh Thursday evening.

“As you can see, the amount of people who showed up here tonight speaks volumes,” Christopher Strickland said, someone very close to Darryl Williams.

The Supreme Sweepstakes parking lot has turned into a memorial for Darryl Williams following his death Tuesday.

Dozens of people gathered Thursday evening for a vigil to remember him.

The 32-year-old’s family told us Wednesday that Williams died in police custody.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson told CBS 17 officers were doing proactive patrols at the sweepstakes parlor around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

She said they noticed a suspicious vehicle and tried to take the man inside the car into custody, but he resisted.

That’s when officers used their Taser.

CBS 17 was told after he was in handcuffs, Williams died.

However, those close to Williams, including a woman at the vigil who claims she saw it all unfold, don’t buy it.

Activists told us this week is a matter of over-policing in marginalized communities.

Those close to Williams want answers.

“This was my best friend. If I have to come out here every day until justice is served, then that’s what I have to do,” Strickland said. “Darryl was a very loving and caring person.”

Six Raleigh police officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which is policy.

The initial investigative report is expected to come out next week.