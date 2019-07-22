Family, friends mourn missing Raleigh pair presumed dead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday, Laura Hurley locked eyes for the first time on James Robinson, 21 and Ryan Veach, 19.

Both men are charged with murdering her son, Brendan Hurley, 23, and Anthony McCall, 21.

Police have also charged a third suspect, a juvenile, with accessory after the fact to murder.

“That’s my only son. That’s my baby. That’s my firstborn, and he’s gone,” Laura Hurley said. “I’ve always prided myself on being strong. I’ve been a single mother forever. I’m trying hard to find it. I’m not feeling it. I’m just not getting the strength I feel I need.”

Both men were last heard from last Tuesday night. The two were reported missing the next day after Hurley’s car was found off Raleigh View Road.

Since then, family members have been searching for the pair.

McCall’s girlfriend, Katelin Brown, described him as a beautiful person.

“He was so kind,” Brown said. “He was the best person I ever knew, and he deserved so much more than this.”

For Laura Hurley, there are still questions. She said she, Brendan and Anthony didn’t know Robinson or Veach, and hopes detectives find answers.

“He would tell me if something was wrong, and he didn’t,” Hurley said. “All I know is he was supposed to pick me up at nine o’clock. He was going to play video games with Anthony, and I know he didn’t show back up, which is also out of character.”

She hopes to find justice, especially for her son, who leaves behind a two-year-old daughter.

“She’s going to be going through life, not knowing her father,” Hurley said. “It’s very important, as she grows, she knows that the people that are responsible for this, justice will be served.”

Both Robinson and Veach are expected back in court on August 12.

CBS 17 reached out to Raleigh police about Hurley and McCall. Raleigh police officials said the case is an ongoing investigation.

