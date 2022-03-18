WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – Family and friends of Gregory Thomas said he was supposed to meet a coworker around 6:40 a.m. Thursday, but he never arrived.

The Wendell Police Department said Thomas, a 30-year-old father of three, was last known to be driving from Wendell to Raleigh for work at Comfort Monster Heating and Air. He was wearing dark blue work pants and a purple work shirt.

Thomas’ sister, Latequa Hyman, said he was driving his dark gray Honda Civic during heavy rain and worries about his safety after communication went out.

“The hurt, the confusion is unbearable,” Hyman said. “Every emotion you can imagine has crossed all of our minds.”

Hyman said Thomas was last seen on surveillance video pumping gas at an Exxon station in Wendell and last spoke to family over a cellphone while driving through Knightdale.

Since Thursday morning, loved ones have been searching east Raleigh for any signs of Thomas.

“We are praying in hope that we can just locate him, find him and bring him back to us, his family, his three children,” said his mother Janet Thomas.

Wendell police are taking the lead on the investigation and are asking anyone with information to reach out at 919-365-4444 or dial 911.