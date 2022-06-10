RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of Reuel Rodriguez-Nunez, the man who threw Molotov cocktails at officers and two cars at the Raleigh Police Department Southeast Substation of Rock Quarry Road, have partnered up with Emancipate NC.

The group has come up with demands they want the Raleigh Police department to listen to.

“This is a very hard time for me and my family,” said Jasiel Rodriguez-Nunez, Reuel’s brother.

Friday morning was the first time Jasiel had been to the police substation since his brother was killed on May 7.

Video has since been released, showing Nunez lighting cups of gasoline on fire and hurling them at officers and two vehicles before he was shot and killed.

“My brother was not an animal. He had no weapon on him. He had no AK-47. You see no weapon there, just Molotov bombs outside, that’s all he had,” said Jasiel Nunez. “This could have ended up so different. This was wrong.”

Jasiel and representatives from Emancipate NC created a list of demands.

They want Officer P.W. Coates fired and his law enforcement certification revoked.

They say he bullied and provoked Nunez, instead of de-escalating the situation.

Police Chief Estella Patterson previously had stated the events on May 7 were dangerous for everyone involved.

“The individual continued to throw multiple Molotov cocktails in the parking lot and eventually towards our officers who were there. And eventually did throw one to an officer who was in close proximity to him,” she detailed.

Other group demands include sending the ACORN unit (Addressing Crises through Outreach, Referrals, Networking, and Service) out to any calls where there could be someone with mental distress and providing yearly refresher courses for de-escalation techniques, crisis intervention, and character training practices.

One member of the group, Toshiba Rice who told CBS17 she’s a mental health expert, said things could have been handled differently.

“If it had just been waited out, (Nunez) would have had no other ammunition and the appropriate professional help could have come and assisted,” said Rice.