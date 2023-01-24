RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of Darryl Williams addressed the public after his Jan. 17 death while in the custody of Raleigh police.

Family members were joined Tuesday at 11 a.m. by attorney Dawn Blagrove and social justice advocate Kerwin Pittman of EmancipateNC in the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Gardens in Raleigh.

See the full video below.

The press conference began with a moment of silence for Darryl Williams. Then, each speaker took a moment to share their thoughts on the findings of the Raleigh Police Department’s preliminary report released Monday afternoon.

Speakers also voiced a list of demands to Raleigh’s city leaders and police department.

A major point of commonality in each person’s statements was the department’s proactive patrolling, which they claimed is a method of racial profiling. Further, they want to see a full report that answers more questions than the preliminary report did.

Namely, the family said they would like to know how long each Taser was held for and why Williams was tased after having said he had “heart problems.”