Family of man shot 8 times by Raleigh police sues officer, chief, and the city

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An autopsy obtained by CBS 17 shows 30-year-old Soheil Mojarrad was shot eight times by a Raleigh police officer during an encounter on April 20, 2019.

Since Mojarrad’s death, the family has taken steps to obtain justice. On Tuesday, a lawsuit was filed against Raleigh Police Officer William Brett Edwards, the officer who killed Mojarrad, as well as Raleigh Chief of Police Cassandra Deck-Brown, Raleigh City Manager Ruffin Hall and the City of Raleigh.

The complaint details inadequate and even dangerous practices at the Raleigh Police Department that led to the “foreseeable, and tragically preventable, death of Soheil”.

The complaint alleges inappropriate policy and inadequate training that encouraged officers to unnecessarily use deadly force. The complaint also states the Raleigh Police Department has an inadequate body camera policy and failures to discipline officers, both of which permitted rampant unaccountability for officers in the use of force scenarios.

Mojarrad was shot by Edwards during an encounter off New Bern Avenue.

Edwards reported Mojarrad was armed with a knife and taking an aggressive stance when shots were fired.

The autopsy says Mojarrad suffered eight gunshot wounds.

He sustained wounds to his chest, torso, pelvis, buttocks and thigh.

Several organs were struck by bullets, including his heart, the autopsy states.

Three hollow tip bullets were recovered from his body and one from his shorts.

The autopsy states one wound shows Mojarrad had his right arm extended “in some way” but the exact position could not be determined.

The officer’s body camera was not activated during the encounter.

“Officer Edwards could have taken any number of actions to keep both himself and Soheil safe. Instead, he went straight to his gun. It’s evident he was not properly trained on the appropriate use of force and deadly force; if he had been, Soheil would be alive today,” said Cate Edwards, of Edwards Kirby law firm representing the Mojarrad family. “We have to put an end to these completely unjustified and preventable officer-involved shootings. Soheil’s family is determined to hold those that could have prevented his death accountable, so this doesn’t happen to other families.”

“We hope that Soheil’s case can help shed light on the need for real change at the Raleigh Police Department and police departments everywhere. There must be accountability for officers who abuse their power and use excessive force tactics, like unnecessarily shooting citizens. Training is needed for officers to better handle situations involving mental health residents, and there must be policies that demand people of color be treated with respect and care by law enforcement. My brother was a good person, and he would have wanted to see these changes. Our family is seeking justice today for Soheil,” said Siavash Mojarrad, brother of Soheil Mojarrad.