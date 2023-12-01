RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An athlete with big dreams and a shining smile that could light up any room—it’s the memories family members of Delvin Ferrell cherish most during a time of heartache and pain.

The family is asking questions after the 15-year-old freshman was stabbed and killed during a fight at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School earlier in the week. Another student was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Delvin’s older brother said he was one of four siblings. He loved football and basketball and hoped to go to college.

Delvin’s uncle, Teddie Martinez, added, “If you knew Delvin, you knew that he was a funny kid. He made everyone laugh.”

Martinez said his nephew’s death has sparked pain and heartache for those who knew Delvin most. He said more needs to be done to ensure a tragedy like this never happens to anyone else.

“No parent should have to send their kid to school and get a phone call stating that their kid is not coming back home,” Martinez said. He continued, “I think it’s a concern for all kids’ safety in every school, not just Delvin. You have to look at the violence that is on the rise in Raleigh.”

Martinez can’t help but question if the violence could have been prevented. He and others believe it starts with providing adequate security in schools.

“As a community, as a whole, I think that the school system, I think the law enforcement, I think that collectively we all need to come together and try to figure out a way how can we avoid more and more incidents like this,” said Martinez.

Close family members said they’re not sure what the answer is, but mentioned the possibility of more school resource officers, additional support services and the use of metal detectors to make sure weapons never make it on school property.

Martinez said he believes it’s a tragedy for everyone involved, including the 14-year-old police arrested and now facing murder charges. Delvin’s mother hopes her son’s death won’t be in vain.

Wake County Public School System staff said increased security remains at the school’s campus. Additional counseling is also available to students in need of support.

In response to the violence, additional support will also be offered to students and families over the next few days. Community leaders plan to issue a citywide “Call to action, prayer and solution” on Sunday at Word of God Fellowship. The community-based conversation will begin at 1 p.m.

On Monday, a community forum will also be hosted at the high school at 6:30 p.m. Wake County Superintendent Robert Taylor, Board of Education member Tara Waters and Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson will also be in attendance.