Jasmin Torres and her daughter with back the Blue NC members and Raleigh police. (Raleigh Police Department)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of fallen Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres received funds on Saturday from a GoFundMe organized by Back the Blue NC.

Last October, Torres was heading to work when he was killed in the Hedingham mass shooting. Back the Blue NC set up a GoFundMe page to benefit Torres’ wife and daughter.

As of Sunday, over $146,000 has been raised.

On Saturday, Back the Blue NC presented Gabriel’s wife, Jasmin with funds from the account.

“We are grateful for Back the Blue NC and their generosity as Jasmine, her family, the RPD and the community continue to grieve and remember our fallen officer,” said Raleigh Police Department.