Family offers $2,000 for info on missing men after car found in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The family of a 21-year-old Raleigh man who was last heard from Tuesday is offering $2,000 for information on his whereabouts and the arrest of those involved in his disappearance.

Brendan Hurley, 23, and Anthony McCall, 21, were last heard from around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Hurley’s mother, Laura, tells CBS 17 his Dodge Charger was found off Raleigh View Road off Garner Road and he had no reason to leave it there.

The families say the car had a bullet hole in the driver’s side of the windshield and blood inside. Police would only confirm the vehicle had been found.

“It’s very difficult because you don’t know,” said Laura Hurley.

“He never stayed out all night without calling,” added Mark McCall, who is Anthony’s father.

The McCall family said Friday they’ve been told the last place Anthony’s cell phone was used was at Mingo Creek in Knightdale.

The family also says police have video footage from where Charger was found.

Raleigh police are actively searching for the two men and ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to call 911.

