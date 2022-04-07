RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The family of a 67-year-old Raleigh man is still looking for answers six weeks after his death.

Nathaniel Price was killed at a Raleigh bus stop near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Trawick Road on Feb. 24, according to Raleigh police.

Now his two younger brothers are making sure everyone knows what happened and asks for the killer to come forward.

“Someone out here knows something because all across the street it’s very busy – activity every night,” Nathaniel’s brother Jerry Price said.

According to Raleigh police, Nathaniel Price was beaten that night and then taken to a local hospital where he died due to his injuries.

Nathaniel Price (Raleigh Police Department)

Jerry Price said he has no idea why his brother was in that area.

Nathaniel’s other brother David said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. They both shared he may have been on medication for his major depression.

“He would sometime leave for one or two days. We did a missing person report and they found him the same night, laying on the sidewalk right here,” Jerry Price said.

David said he misses his brother’s funny jokes and it’s a day he’ll never forget.

“On my birthday, on the 23rd of my birthday, he got killed behind this bus stop right here. They killed him. They didn’t have to kill him like that,” David Price said.

Jerry and David Price said they have been putting out flyers for the past two weeks and they aren’t stopping anytime soon.

Jerry Price said he so far he’s handed out at least 200 of them and everyone shared that they’ve seen Nathaniel Price once or twice and he didn’t bother anyone.

“The way he was killed with a blunt heavy object doesn’t make any sense, the man was almost 70 years old and everybody in the community say he didn’t bother anybody. So we gonna find out who did it so turn yourself in because we not gone stop,” Jerry Price said.

Jerry Price shared that RPD has gathered surveillance video of that night and he feels confident an arrest will be made soon.

He also explained that he and the family are trying to work with local churches to raise money for a reward so that people will come forward.

At this time Raleigh police are still investigating.