Family shares memories of missing Wake County woman found dead in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating the death of a young woman in Raleigh whose body was found Monday.

Amber Lightsey, 22, was found dead Sunday night. She was last seen at work last Tuesday. Her mother spent five days hoping she’d be found alive. Instead, she spent the evening a week later planning her funeral services.

Flowers stand by the front door of the Knightdale house where Amber grew up.

“Knowing she’s not coming back through that door anymore is extremely difficult,” said her cousin Charlmaine Lightsey. “We’re just focused on those memories and that smile.”

Amber’s mother reported her missing last week when she didn’t come home after work.

“It’s not like her. She was very quick to text. With her mom, they talked multiple times a day,” Charlmaine said.

The two lived together in Knightdale.

“They were very close. You didn’t see one without the other,” Charlmaine said.

Amber worked at Club Amnesia in Raleigh. It’s where she was last reported seen, leaving at 4 a.m.

“I do know. I did my time as a bartender and club life. It’s usually those late hours,” Charlmaine said.

She was putting in the hours so she could go to cosmetology school.

“She had a really beautiful eye for makeup, fashion, all that stuff, and that’s all she wanted to do with her life,” Charlmaine said.

Five days after her last shift, police found Amber dead in her car at the Edgewater Place shopping center.

It’s about halfway from her job to her house.

“That’s all we know right now,” Charlmaine said. “[It’s] very difficult being without her, especially in the house. Every nook and corner brings a memory back.”

Memories of her cracking jokes, playing with her younger cousins, and cheering others up.

“She’s gone too soon. She had a lot of things ahead of her that are now gone, but the time we did have with her was a gift,” Charlmaine said.

Raleigh police have not released more details about her death or said if it’s suspicious.