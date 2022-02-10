Family, supporters of man shot and killed by Raleigh police along I-440 demand justice, transparency

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Shouts for justice filled the streets of downtown Raleigh Thursday evening.

“Black and brown bodies are loved. Black and brown bodies do matter,” said Rolanda Byrd, executive director of Raleigh PACT.

Dozens gathered at Moore Square almost a month to the day Daniel Turcios was shot and killed by Raleigh police.

“Daniel was my friend. I met him five years ago and it’s heartbreaking,” said Ivan Almonte.

Turcios’ family along with everyone who showed up are calling for transparency and accountability.

“[We want] unredacted body camera and car camera footage of the incident, acknowledgment of Rosa Jerez’s testament and cultural competency training for RPD,” said a woman with El Pueblo, Inc.

On Jan. 11, police said Turcios’ car flipped along Interstate-440 with his wife and children inside.

Raleigh officials released police bodycam video of the incident last week.

The video shows as firefighters tend to Turcios’ children, he pulls out a knife. It shows Turcios swinging the knife at a firefighter tending to his family.

Police are heard telling Turcios to drop the knife multiple times. Moments later as he walks away, he was tased.

After first being brought down with a taser, the video shows Turcios swinging at responders with a knife. That’s when an officer shot him.

Attempting to get up again with the knife still in hand, he’s shot three more times, the video shows.

Witnesses and people involved in the crash can be heard telling an officer Turcios was intoxicated.

Turcios’ wife, Rosa Jerez, has a different depiction of what happened.

“Daniel was a kind, caring and loving man who only wanted to get his family to safety. After the car flipped. Daniel was not fully aware of his surroundings, and he was having trouble communicating,” a translator said on Jerez’s behalf.

“Daniel’s priority after the accident was to protect our children. The officers on that day did not care what I and Daniel wanted and instead treated us like suspects,” she stated.

CBS 17 did put in a request for a copy of the toxicology report.

Talking to organizers, it’s unclear if the Turcios family will take legal action.