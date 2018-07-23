Family talks about lightning strike that sparked Zebulon house fire Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The area where the fire started at the Zebulon home. Photo by Zak Dahlheimer/CBS 17. [ + - ] Video

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) - John Carr and his wife got an early start Sunday, with lightning striking at their Zebulon home.

"Just after five o'clock, a big kaboom," Carr said. "It was a pretty, pretty powerless feeling."

They didn't find anything at first -- until a few minutes later.

"[I] smelled the smell, looked around, couldn't find anything, [then] saw a little smoke inside the house," he said.

Carr found a small fire started underneath their home, which sparked one thought in his mind.

"I hope my house doesn't burn down," he said.

He said the fire started in the crawl space. Burned plastic near a pillar marked where the fire started after the lightning strike.

Strong storms caused damage overnight throughout central North Carolina.

In Clayton, town officials tweeted pictures of a tree down after "major downpours" at Washington and Wall Streets.

In Apex, Steve Diacumakos and his family saw lightning strike a home next door.

The strike left damage to the roof, and electrical issues throughout the home.

"I remember my kids barging into my room around 6:00 a.m., and heard a humongous thunderclap," Diacumakos said. "My 17-year-old son came in and said he saw the lightning flash. He said he felt like he sensed it. He popped up awake."

Both are thankful for the quick response by first responders, and that no one was injured in either strike.

"I don't want this experience again, ever," Carr said.

Officials said there was no fire from the lightning strike in Apex.

Diacumakos said his family lost video games and routers after that strike.

Meanwhile, Carr said the Zebulon lightning strike caused electrical damage, tripping a couple of circuit breakers, and possibly damaged some computer equipment.