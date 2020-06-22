Family visits loved one at Raleigh nursing home window on Father’s Day amid COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Father’s Day, a joyous time to celebrate the dads in life, is more difficult this year for those separated due to COVID-19.

Elmon Williams Jr.’s family waved and talked to him through the windows at Pruitt Health in Raleigh Sunday where there was a recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Williams, 85, has lived at the facility for nine months. He’s known best by his loved ones as a great singer who would do anything for his family.

“We love him — we are surrounded by love. And we know that he saw us and he heard us so that was the most important thing,” said granddaughter Latoya Hemby.

Williams’ family says the coronavirus has made visits a challenge especially because they don’t know when their visit might be the last one. However, they say it was important that the entire family come out on Sunday to let him know that he is loved and appreciated on Father’s Day.

“He means a lot to me because when he passes away I’m not really going to see him anymore and that’s just gonna be heartbreaking,” said great-granddaughter Alana Hemby.

“He’s been here for quite some time now and we just want to let him know how much we care about him and just say that ‘We love you and Happy Father’s Day’,” said son-in-law Nick Hemby.

The family says they share a great love for Williams that no window, building or pandemic can stop.

