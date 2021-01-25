Fans flock to Triangle bars to watch Bills game, help businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This weekend people went out to area bars and restaurants to see which NFL teams will be headed to the Super Bowl.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs ended up advancing to the big game.

People at Buffalo Brothers cheered on their team during the Bills and Chiefs game Sunday night.

The spectators were a welcome site for the restaurant and bar, which like so many others were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It feels really good to have a lot of people come together that have something in common. Especially doing it in a safe way, keeping people at a safe distance in a safe capacity and being able to get one step closer to normalcy,” said Clare Diamond Redman, the general manager of the Lake Boone location.

Everyone was required to social distance and wear a mask when not eating or drinking. Still the customers say it felt good to enjoy a good game and good food with friends once more.

“It means the world to me and to us to be able to talk to each other be with each other, laugh. It’s really great that we can be out here and enjoy ourselves,” said Rabih Richa of Raleigh.

The restaurant is hopeful that foot traffic will continue for the Super Bowl, despite Buffalo not advancing.