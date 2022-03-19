RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – March Madness continues and hundreds of Wolfpack fans gathered Saturday in the Reynolds Coliseum to cheer on North Carolina State Women’s Basketball in the NCAA Tournament.

The fans said their team worked hard to get where they are and win or lose moving forward, they are going to bring that Wolfpack pride to help.

One super fan of basketball, Kathy Spagnola, said she is proud of the women and their win.

“I’m super excited. I’ve come to all the games this year and I hope we make it a long way,” Spagnola said.

That dream of winning it all is now one game closer, as N.C. State won round one of the NCAA Tournament against the Longwood Lancers, 96-68.

Fans talked about how wild the experience was.

“The energy is amazing, the atmosphere is co cool and the team is very good,” Jack Blair said.

“We’re just excited about the Wolfpack women. This is just round one we expect them to go all the way,” Kyle Barger said.

This marks the third time in four years for N.C. State to host opening-round games. Last year the entire tournament was held in San Antonio, Texas.

“We’re just expecting to make it through this round and go on to the next round and hopefully come out of this thing with a championship,” Hope Eure said.

The Lady Wolfpack will play Kansas State University Monday at the Reynolds Coliseum.