Fast-moving storm knocks trees onto homes in Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fast-moving storms hit the Oak Park community in Northwest Raleigh especially hard Tuesday afternoon.

Trees ended up on occupied homes and brought down power lines.

Neighbors called the aftermath a war zone.



“We just saw this crazy weather outside. The rain was horizontal. Everything was white,” said homeowner Alissa McElreath.

McElreath, her husband and two kids ran for a closet.

Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS 17

“He had been sitting at his desk and the wall is right there where the tree is,” McElreath said.

That large tree also ended up in their garage. The top of it in her son’s bedroom.

It’s the second time a tree has ended up on McElreath’s home in three days.



“A big limb from that tree fell and hit the house and everyone woke up and it scratched the siding and we thought that was a big deal but in hindsight that was nothing compared to that,” McElreath said.

Further down Hollyridge Drive, the cleanup had already started Tuesday evening. Homeowners worked to clear debris from their front yards.



Crews also had to clear trees from Grinnell Drive. Duke Energy arrived quickly.

“I was kinda concerned about if it came through the house and I had trouble inside the house as well,” homeowner Jonathan Wakely said.

Wakely considers himself lucky. While there is some water damage, he’ll be able to stay in his home.



“I don’t know how much it’s going to cost but gotta get it fixed,” Wakely said.

“We went and checked on all the neighbors and nobody was hurt so we feel lucky,” homeowner Chris Joyner said.

