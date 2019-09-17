Fatal accident shuts down parts of US Highway 401

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating after they say a “major” accident left one person dead Tuesday afternoon.
North Carolina Highway Patrol says a van ran into a dump truck at northbound US-401 near Wake Tech’s south campus on 9101 Fayetteville Rd.
At this time, the road is closed near Old McCullers Road, near where the accident occurred.
