Fatal accident shuts down parts of US Highway 401

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating after they say a “major” accident left one person dead Tuesday afternoon.

North Carolina Highway Patrol says a van ran into a dump truck at northbound US-401 near Wake Tech’s south campus on 9101 Fayetteville Rd.

At this time, the road is closed near Old McCullers Road, near where the accident occurred.

