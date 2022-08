CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal crash has shut down a section of I-40 eastbound, Raleigh police said.

The single-car collision was reported around 11:18 a.m. and involved seven people, one of which has been pronounced dead, according to Raleigh police. Of the seven in the car, four children and two adults sustained injuries and one adult was killed.

Motorists are advised to take the Exit 291 off ramp, and continue on to the I-40 East on ramp to re-access I-40 East.