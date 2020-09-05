Woman dies in car crash along Western Blvd in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Eastbound lanes of Western Boulevard at Boylan Avenue have reopened after being temporarily closed due to a fatal crash.

Officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in that area around 8:10 a.m.

A woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police have not released the woman’s name or the cause of the crash.

