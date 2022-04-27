RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and two more are injured after two crashes happened approximately 45 minutes apart in the vicinity of Wake Forest Road in Raleigh Wednesday evening.

The first, off of St. Albans Drive and Dresser Court, ended in a fatal for one driver of a two-car collision. The passenger of that car, as well as the driver of the second vehicle, were transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

WNCN photo/Gilat Melamed

The second crash, that involved a York Security vehicle, happened at the intersection of Wake Forest Road and Navaho Drive at approximately 8:40 p.m.

There are no known injuries in this crash at this time, according to Raleigh police.

Raleigh police also said the sections of both crash sites will be closed for as many as three more hours as part of the ongoing investigation.

The cause of the crash and identities of the victims have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.