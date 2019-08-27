Fatal fiery crash on I-40 in Raleigh could impact Wake County bus routes, officials say

Breaking News
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fiery crash on Interstate 40 eastbound that resulted in one death and three injuries could impact afternoon bus routes in Raleigh and possibly throughout the county, according to Wake County Public Schools.

The school system wrote on Facebook that the crash “…is likely to impact our afternoon bus routes in that area and could have some ripple effects throughout the county.”

The crash, which occurred around 11:45 a.m., shut down both eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate. The westbound lanes were reopened around 12:30 p.m. but the eastbound lanes are expected to be closed until approximately 5 p.m., state DOT officials said.

WCPSS is “continuing to monitor the situation and working with transportation officials to minimize impact to our school bus routes,” they wrote, “but parents should be prepared for the possibility that some buses throughout the district may be delayed this afternoon.”

