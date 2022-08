RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal, multiple vehicle accident took place around 11:45 a.m. Friday on the westbound side of I-440, near I-40 near Sunnybrook Road, according to the NC Highway Patrol.

The accident closed down at least two lanes of the highway before being cleared as of 1:33 p.m.

Back ups still remain in the area and traffic is being diverted onto Poole Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as delays still remain.