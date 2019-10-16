Fatal pedestrian collision closes Highway 55 in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A person was killed when they were hit by a vehicle on Highway 55 northbound in Holly Springs just before 5 p.m., officials said.

The collision occurred at Highway 55’s intersection with Teal Lake Drive, between Main Street and Ralph Stephens Road.

Highway 55 is shut down in both directions and will be for several hours, a Holly Springs official said.

A detour is in place.

A witness told CBS 17 “it was really bad scene.”

CBS 17 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as it develops.

