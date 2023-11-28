RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 20-year-old murder suspect from Fayetteville who had been wanted for a January 2021 murder was killed on Sept. 1 after firing a gun at North Carolina State Troopers.

On Tuesday, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman determined the officers were lawful in their use of force and that there will be no prosecution.

As CBS 17 previously reported, Jaylen Latrelle Routt, 20, was going 101 m.p.h. in a zone posted at 70 along I-40 in Johnston County. When a state trooper attempted a traffic stop, Routt sped off, initiating a chase that led to the downtown Raleigh area.

The chase reached speeds of about 130 m.p.h. before coming to a stop in a neighborhood east of downtown, according to Master Trooper Harrison Nazal, who was in pursuit.

Findings of the State Bureau of Investigation showed Trooper Nazal along with Deputy McCoy of the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office approached the vehicle, giving verbal commands to Routt to exit the vehicle with his hands up.

According to DA Freeman, Routt continued to ignore commands and an attempt to use a taser on him through a broken window was made, to no avail.

Routt then raised a firearm in the direction of Deputy McCoy and fired a shot, according to witnesses and responding officers at the scene. McCoy then “fell to the ground yelling gun and not knowing if he had been hit,” according to DA Freeman’s investigative report.

Trooper Nazal then opened fire, emptying his magazine in continuous shots at the

vehicle. Freeman said this took place in “an attempt to prevent Mr. Routt from continuing to shoot at the officers.”

Deputy McCoy then “regained position and fired multiple shots at Mr. Routt.”

Routt was found in the front seat with a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun. A preliminary autopsy showed he was struck with six bullets. The gunshot wounds were sustained to the head and abdomen where major organs were hit.

Following the fatal shooting, CBS 17 reporter Justin Moore looked into the 2021 murder that Routt was connected to as a wanted suspect. The mother of the 17-year-old that was killed said she was hoping to see Routt have his day in court.

DA Freeman reviewed all findings of the NCSBI investigation while making her decision to deem the use of force lawful and in self-defense. Those findings included interviews from civilians corroborating the statements of law enforcement on scene and radio traffic and dashcam videos. No officers were wearing body-worn cameras, however.

Further evidence reviewed included cell phone video a bystander took showing officers giving multiple verbal commands before gunfire could be heard. A gunshot residue kit also showed a positive result from a sample taken from Routt’s hands after a shell casing was found in his vehicle matching the weapon in his possession.

“The evidence supports a finding that officers on scene had a reasonable belief that they were in imminent danger of deadly harm,” said DA Freeman.