Fatal traffic collision closes I-40 east near RDU International Airport

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A fatal traffic collision has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate-40 near Airport Boulevard, officials said.
The Highway Patrol said at least one person was killed in the collision near exit 284 that occurred just before 2 p.m.
The following detour is in place:
Motorists must use Exit 283 (I-540 East). Continue on I-540 East to Exit 2A (Aviation Parkway). Continue south for 2.5 miles on Aviation Parkway towards the RDU Airport to re-access I-40
CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.
