Deadly Wake County crash after chase prompts investigation and questions from family

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – A chase involving a Wake County deputy ended in a crash that left one man dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Now that man’s family wants to know more about the moments leading up to his death.

The incident began Sunday night when deputies responded to a report of unauthorized use and threats communicated near Wagstaff and Cricket Knoll roads, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office: as a deputy arrived, the subject struck the deputy’s vehicle and fled.

The deputy then pursued him for a mile before losing sight of him.

The deputy continued the pursuit only to find the subject had lost control of his car, crashing at the intersection of Wagstaff and Barefoot roads near the Harnett County line.

According to the Highway Patrol, Bryont Mims, 52, died and a passenger in the car, identified as Amity Howard, 27, was taken to WakeMed.

“I just didn’t think it would end for him this way,” said Mims’s sister, Joyce Partridge.

Although she says her brother had a criminal record, she wants people to know his life was about much more than that.

“He cared about people. Even in his situation of not having a stable home he would reach out and help people,” she said, adding, “He loves his family. He loved me, nieces nephews.”

Now she says family members want to know more about what happened leading up to the chase and crash.

“I don’t even know if my brother died instantly. I don’t even know or if he suffered,” she said. “I don’t know where his body is if they are performing an autopsy. Nobody in the police department has reached out to us to tell us anything.”

She says she wants to know exactly what happened in the moments before her brother died. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office says its Professional Standards Division is investigating the circumstances of the chase.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Right now the only information it has released is that it appears the crash involved a single vehicle.

