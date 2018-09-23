Wake County News

Dad injured while fishing along Neuse River in Raleigh, fire officials say

Posted: Sep 23, 2018 01:40 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 23, 2018 03:03 PM EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) -   A father was injured while fishing with his child along the Neuse River Sunday afternoon.

East Wake Fire Department responded shortly before 12 p.m. to 2901 Auburn Knightdale Road for an injured person call along the Neuse River.

Once firefighters arrived on scene, they found an injured male who had fallen about 15 feet down an embankment. 

Firefighters were able to extricate the father from the embankment using a rescue basket. 

The father was transported to a local hospital with minor injures.   The child was not injured.

 

 

 

