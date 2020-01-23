Father: Suspected DWI driver had 1 beer before driving through Raleigh yard, hitting parked car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The family of a driver caught on video in a suspected DWI crash said he only had one alcoholic beverage that night.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS 17 on Wednesday showed an SUV hop a curb and plow into a parked car, spinning it into the neighbor’s yard.

The owner of the parked car, Jonathan Habers, said his car was totaled. The loud bang brought him outside around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

“We went over there to make sure the gentleman was OK. He was OK (and) obviously intoxicated at some level,” Habers said. “He was trying to start his car to drive away. His car wouldn’t start.”

Police said that driver, David Burns, 52, went to the hospital and was cited for DWI.

A Wake County Courthouse employee said Burns was administered a blood test to check for any level of alcohol. The results are pending.

Records showed Burns was charged with DWI more than a decade ago. That case was dismissed.

CBS 17 went to his address on Thursday to get his side of the story. He wasn’t home, but his parents were.

They claim Burns only drank one beer the night of the crash and is suffering from an ear infection.

His father said a person was driving toward Burns head-on, which caused him to swerve and lose control.

From Shadowlawn Drive to Southwalk Lane, smashed mailboxes, a garbage can, a truck, and a utility box appeared to show the SUV’s path.

Crash reports noted at least $15,000 in damage.

“I’m glad no one was seriously injured because it could’ve been a whole lot worse,” said neighbor Brookshire McDonald.

Neighbors told CBS 17 it is a dangerous road with fast and chaotic drivers.

In the end, people are mostly thankful everyone is safe.

Burns’ father said he was breathalyzed and barely blew above the legal limit. Raleigh police have not confirmed that claim.

