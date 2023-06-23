RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police Friday announced an arrest in one of several bank robberies that took place this spring.

A bank robbery on May 19 in Raleigh was the third in a month — and the sixth so far in the year.

That robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Truist Bank at 3231 Avent Ferry Road, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.

CBS 17 photo of the Truist bank that was robbed May 19.

“The suspect entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money,” police said in the release.

After getting the money, the suspect fled, the release said.

“A weapon was implied but not seen,” police said.

Jakeem Johnson, 29, of Lull Water Drive in Fayetteville is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to police and arrest records.

He was also charged on Friday with failure to appear in court on a DWI charge, arrest records said.

Johnson is being held without bond in the Wake County Detention Center.