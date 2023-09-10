RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a man fired gunshots early Sunday while officers were at the scene investigating earlier gunfire.

The incident was first reported just after 3:10 a.m. Sunday in the area of North New Hope Road and Capital Club Court, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.

“While officers were on scene, additional shots were fired on Capital Club Court,” officers said in the news release.

There are several apartment buildings along Capital Club Court that appear to be named The Domain.

After the additional shots were fired, police managed to track down the suspect in the 4700 block of Capital Club Court, officers said.

Jayquan Holmes, 24, of Fayetteville was taken into custody and charged in connection with the gunfire, police said.

Holmes was charged with going armed to terror of the people and discharging a firearm in the city.