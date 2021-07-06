Fayetteville native, NCCU grad selected as next Apex police chief

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — After a nationwide search, the Apex Police Department has its next police chief.

Jason Armstrong, a law enforcement veteran with two decades of experience was chosen after the town received input from various community groups, town employees, business stakeholders, faith-based grounds, neighborhood association leadership, among other groups.

Jason Armstrong (Town of Apex photo)

“We heard several themes emerge from the community engagement process,” said Apex Town Manager Katy Crosby. “Our stakeholders desired a candidate who could build trust, provide equitable treatment of all residents to ensure they feel safe in their town, and foster a positive internal culture.”

According to the town of Apex, applicants from eighteen states were narrowed to thirteen candidates, who went through a structured telephone interview.

The top five candidates were then invited to participate in a thorough assessment center including the facilitation of a mock-discussion with the community to address sensitive issues, role play involving staff accountability, and a written plan focusing on building morale.

“A valuable element in this process is that peer assessors brought forward the top candidates,” added Crosby. “Not only was Mr. Armstrong consistently the top candidate throughout the entire assessment process, but he also has a proven track record of addressing the topics that emerged from the community’s feedback.”

Armstrong grew up in Fayetteville and graduated from North Carolina Central University with a B.S. in Criminal Justice. He then served for 17 years in Georgia and most recently held the Chief of Police position in Ferguson, Missouri beginning in 2019.

“I never imagined my career journey would land me back in NC,” said Armstrong. “My parents still live in the same house I grew up in, in Fayetteville, and my wife’s parents also live in the area. The great things on the horizon for Apex and the benefits of having our family close by made this the right opportunity at the right time. I’m very excited and humbled to be joining the Apex Police Department, and Apex community. I see great potential for the town and the Police Department, and I’m eager to be a part of the continued growth and progress in Apex. The law enforcement profession is in a state of change and the time is now for communities to come together and collaborate with law enforcement to identify a pathway forward that represents the values of a safe and diverse community. Winston Churchill once said, ‘Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak. Courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.’ I strongly believe that genuine communication is the foundation to a healthy environment where everyone is valued for their unique contribution to the community.”

Armstrong’s first day on the job will be August 2.