FBI seeking 2 in connection with federal property damage in Raleigh during May protests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who may have information about damage to two federal buildings during the violence in downtown Raleigh on May 31.

Both the Terry Sanford Federal Building, located at 310 New Bern Ave., and the Century Station Federal Building, located at 300 Fayetteville St., sustained what the FBI said was “significant damage” the night of May 31 from a number of suspects.

The buildings suffered broken windows and were vandalized with graffiti with the damage totaling $11,000, the FBI said.

On Tuesday, the FBI released images of two people who may have information on the vandalism.

If you have information concerning these individuals, please call the FBI Charlotte Field Office at 704-672-6100.

The damage to the federal buildings took place on the second night of protests that escalated into violence and destruction in downtown Raleigh in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Almost three months later, a third of the buildings damaged the last weekend in May are still boarded up.