Federal agents raid home in Raleigh

An earlier version of this story said the raid occurred in historic Oberlin village. The story has been corrected to show it occurred two blocks west of the neighborhood.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Federal agents raided a Raleigh home on Wednesday.

Agents from the Department of Homeland Security and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation executed a federal search warrant at a home in the 2300 block of Hathaway Road. Officers from the Raleigh Police Department also assisted in the search.

Public records and a LinkedIn account show the owner works for a company that assists the government with communications and intel. Agents were seen taking a computer modem and other evidence from the property around 11 a.m.

It’s unclear if the owner has been arrested or charged with any crime. CBS 17 stopped by the house following the search, but a person who answered the door said “nothing was going on now” and had no further comment.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed the Homeland Security Investigations search warrant was related to child exploitation.