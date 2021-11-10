Federal agents raid home in Raleigh’s historic Oakwood neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Federal agents raided a home near Raleigh’s historic Oberlin neighborhood on Wednesday.

Agents from the Department of Homeland Security and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation executed a federal search warrant at a home in the 2300 block of Hathaway Drive. Officers from the Raleigh Police Department also assisted in the search.

According to public records, the home is owned by Benjamin Baker, Jr. His LinkedIn account shows he works for a company that assists the government with communications and intel. Agents were seen taking a computer modem and other evidence from the property around 11 a.m.

It’s unclear if Baker has been arrested or charged with any crime. CBS 17 stopped by the house following the search, but a person who answered the door said “nothing was going on now” and had no further comment.

CBS 17 attempted to get a copy of the federal search warrant, but a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said they are usually sealed until the first court appearance.