Federal inmate dies by suicide in custody at Wake County jail

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A federal inmate at the Wake County Detention Center died Wednesday night, Sheriff Gerald Baker said.
The inmate, who was not identified, died by suicide at about 7 p.m. Wednesday. Baker said the inmate used a bedsheet to hang himself.
Baker said there were no indicators that the inmate was suicidal or experiencing a mental health crisis.
During the media briefing, Baker expressed his disagreement with a statewide mandate that jails must provide inmates with a sheet.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
