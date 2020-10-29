Federal inmate dies by suicide in custody at Wake County jail

Wake County News
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A federal inmate at the Wake County Detention Center died Wednesday night, Sheriff Gerald Baker said.

The inmate, who was not identified, died by suicide at about 7 p.m. Wednesday. Baker said the inmate used a bedsheet to hang himself.

Baker said there were no indicators that the inmate was suicidal or experiencing a mental health crisis.

During the media briefing, Baker expressed his disagreement with a statewide mandate that jails must provide inmates with a sheet.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories