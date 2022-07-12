RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal prosecutors say 27 people have been indicted as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s fight against violent crime.

Those indictments announced Tuesday by U.S. Attorney Mike Easley came as part of the Violent Crime Action Plan partnership between that office and five other agencies, including the Raleigh Police Department and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities seized six kilograms of cocaine, 600 bindles of heroin, roughly 300 grams of crack cocaine and 15 grams of fentanyl along with 26 guns — including a ghost gun — more than 200 rounds of ammunition and $41,000 in cash.

“Last week, we saw five shooting deaths in Raleigh. Today, we want to put gun-carrying criminals on notice,” Easley said. “We are working with law enforcement at every level to get dangerous, illegal guns and drugs off the street and put gun and drug traffickers behind bars. We will use every tool available to keep our communities safe.”

Federal prosectors say grand juries indicted the 27 people in late June and 26 are presently in custody.

A dozen from Raleigh or the surrounding area face federal firearms charges while another seven from the area face state gun charges. Eight more were indicted as part of a parallel operation led by the FBI’s Raleigh Safe Streets task force designed to break up drug trafficking organizations.