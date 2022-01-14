Feds: Knightdale man gets 3+ years in prison after he’s found with materials to make explosives, modify weapons

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Knightdale man found to be in possession of unregistered short-barrel assault rifles, grenade and grenade launcher parts, and other items for manufacturing weapons was sentenced to just over three years in prison, federal officials announced Friday.

According to records and other information presented in court, Derek Alan Gower had been buying chemicals and other items that could’ve potentially been used to make explosives.

He also researched and bought items for making homemade suppressors and grenades.

Federal agents searched his Knightdale home on June 24.

They found and seized 11 firearms, two of which were unregistered short-barreled assault rifles. They also took grenade and grenade launcher part kits, kits to make weapons fully automatic, and materials to make explosives, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Gower, 41, pleaded guilty to receiving and possessing a firearm having a barrel of less than 16 inches in length which was no registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

He will spend 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release.