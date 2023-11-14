RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From Fayetteville Street to the State Capitol, new technology is helping people get around town a whole lot faster.

Tuesday Raleigh city leaders unveiled interactive kiosks in Downtown Raleigh.

“We have a lot of storefront businesses downtown but they’re all over downtown so they’re not just on one street so for visitors it can be challenging to find them,” said Bill King, President of the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

The goal of the kiosks is to help with connectivity and safety.

You can look up museums, parks, places to shop, and where to eat and drink.

“It supports our local businesses but also, we’ve taken a step further where there’s also the opportunity to use this for support services and social services. It tells people where to get help. It takes it to the next level,” said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.

The kiosks will also provide lights and cameras and an emergency call system for safety.

“Any time that somebody feels like there’s another really fast way to get emergency support is important so it’s just another way to make sure people feel comfortable here,” said King.

So far six kiosks are up and running. They are located on:

West & Peace,

Glenwood Ale House,

Glenwood Tin Roof,

West & Martin,

Wilmington & Martin, and

Fayetteville & Martin

The city hopes to have 15 total in the next few months.