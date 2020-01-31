Feel like running 5 miles and eating 12 doughnuts? The Krispy Kreme Challenge is Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Why not step into February with some doughnuts?

The famous Krispy Kreme Challenge is happening Saturday in Raleigh.

Runners start at North Carolina State University’s Memorial Belltower on Hillsborough Street and then run 2.5 miles through downtown Raleigh to the Krispy Kreme shop located at the intersection of Peace Street and N. Person Street. Once there, participants have to eat a dozen doughnuts (that’s 2,400 calories) — and then run 2.5 miles back to the Belltower.

The goal is to complete the run — and the eating of the doughnuts — in one hour.

Thousands participate every year and the event has so far raised more than $1.6 million for the UNC Children’s Hospital over the past 15 years.

