Felon arrested after roaming around Raleigh neighborhood with handgun, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon armed with a handgun was captured after he was seen roaming around a Raleigh neighborhood Saturday, police said.

The incident was reported mid-morning Saturday in the area of Supreme Drive and Bashford Road, which is between Hillsborough Street and Buck Jones Road, Raleigh police said.

A man was spotted by neighbors walking around with a gun, according to police.

The suspect was later confronted by police a few blocks south along Norman Place. Police told the man to drop the handgun, which he did, according to officers.

Hakeem Jerome Prince, 24, of Raleigh, was booked at 11:30 a.m., arrest records indicate.

He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, according to arrest records.

No one was injured in the incident.

