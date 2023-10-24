RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh felon charged in connection to a Monday shooting in downtown that seriously injured a teenager appeared in court Tuesday.

Steven Mark Stanley, 22, faces more than 19 years in prison on an assault with deadly weapon intent to kill, inflicting serious injury charge, and just under four years on a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge.

The shooting happened near a GoTriangle bus stop in the 300 block of South Person Street around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, according to prosecutors. The 15-year-old was shot in the chest.

Stanley has been out on post-release supervision since Aug. 7 on a common law robbery charge from February, and is supposed to be on probation until next spring, prosecutors said.

He has pending charges of identity theft and marijuana possession.

The judge set Stanley’s secured bond at $1 million citing the severity of the crime and the danger he poses to the community.

Stanley was appointed an attorney, and his next court date is at 2 p.m. on Nov. 14.

The shooting led to a brief lockdown of Moore Square Magnet Middle School.