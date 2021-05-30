Felon with gun arrested at WakeMed after Holly Springs woman kidnapped, Ralegh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There were some tense moments at WakeMed hospital early Sunday ending with a Raleigh man locked up on multiple charges.

Officials said they were alerted that a person was seen at the hospital armed with a gun.

The person was spotted in connection with a kidnapping incident involving a Holly Springs woman around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police say no shots were fired before Demond Octetree left the scene in a stolen vehicle.

The 33-year-old faces a long list of charges including second-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police say Octetree and the victim know one another.

A stolen 2013 Ford Fusion was recovered during the incident, according to a police incident report.

Octetree was also charged with felony flee/elude arrest, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and hit/run fail to stop property damage in connection with the incident.