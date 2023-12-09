Photo from the Raleigh Police Department.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said four guns and illegal drugs were seized during an arrest of convicted felons in northeast Raleigh earlier this week.

The incident took place on Sunday during a raid at a location off Appliance Court, which is near the interchange of Interstate 440 and Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.

Two people were arrested during the bust in which officers seized several items.

Police said the seizure included meth, drug paraphernalia, and guns that were in the possession of convicted felons.

Photos from police showed drugs in plastic bags, a scale and four handguns along with ammunition.

“Our officers work hard to make our community safer by removing dangerous contraband from circulation,” the news release said.

No other information was released by authorities.