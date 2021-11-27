Female cut during brawl involving at least 15 children and adults at Raleigh park, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a female was cut at a Raleigh park during a Saturday afternoon brawl involving at least 15 children and adults.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. at Buffaloe Road Athletic Park at 5812 Buffaloe Road, according to Raleigh police.

The initial call was about a gathering in the park that had turned into a large fight, police said.

However, minutes later a woman called 911 to report she was taking her daughter to a hospital for treatment of a cut suffered during the fight, police said.

The woman said the suspect in the cutting was following them to the hospital, according to police.

When police arrived, the suspect had already fled. The cut injury is not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Authorities said they expect to make an arrest in the case given the number of witnesses involved.

No other information was released.