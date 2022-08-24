CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A 4,300-square-foot space at Cary’s 92-acre mixed-use Fenton development will be home to a PBR Cowboy Bar, complete with a mechanical bull.

The bar is slated to open in the first half of 2023, a release said on Wednesday.

If PBR Cowboy Bar sounds familiar, it may be because there are 10 locations across the country, including at The Battery, adjacent to the Atlanta Braves home field, Truist Stadium in Atlanta.

PBR, which stands for Professional Bull Riders, not Pabst Blue Ribbon as some might assume, will fuse together some country-western entertainment with music, bull riding, multiple bars, VIP booths and outdoor patio space.

The Fenton development has opened a portion of its first phase of retail and restaurant offerings, including Nike, Arhaus, Altar’d State, Lululemon, Sephora, Paragon Theaters, Pottery Barn, Williams Sanoma and The Agency Bar + Social.

The Fenton mixed-use district is located along I-40 and Cary Towne Boulevard. The project’s first phase is expected to bring 345,000 square feet of shops, restaurants and entertainment space, 200,000 square feet of office space, a 175-key boutique hotel and a 357-unit luxury apartment community.