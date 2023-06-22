RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least five people in the Wake Forest area have been exposed to rabies after contact with feral cats, according to Wake County officials.

The Wake County Health and Human Services and Wake County Animal Services said a feral cat tested positive for rabies yesterday after being trapped in an area off Great Woods Road in Wake Forest, near Durham and Old Creedmoor roads.

On Tuesday, a woman called 911 to report that a tortoiseshell cat came up on her porch, scratched, and bit her. Wake County Animal Services caught the cat that day and placed it in quarantine, where it passed away later that day.

The rabies-infected cat is believed to have come from a colony of feral cats that are living behind a nearby grocery store off of Old Creedmoor Road.

After investigating, Animal Services found there were a total of five exposures to the same feral cat. Five neighbors and one dog were exposed to the cat. The five people immediately began their treatment for rabies exposure, and the dog was given a rabies booster shot as a precaution.

“In order to safeguard our community, it’s crucial residents stay informed about cases like these due to the potential for exposure,” said Dr. Jennifer Federico, Wake County Animal Services director. “Please be cautious and avoid approaching unfamiliar animals. Remember: stay safe, stay informed.”

A Wake County Communicable Disease nurse and an Animal Control officer canvassed the neighborhood again Thursday to help notify the community and ensure there were no additional exposures.

Anyone who has come in contact cats from the same colony are encouraged to reach out to the Wake County Health & Human Services Communicable Disease Program at 919-250-4462.

Anyone who sees an animal acting in an unusual manner is urged to call Animal Control officials.

Animal control offered the following tips: